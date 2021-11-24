Twitter says it is aware of an issue that is causing people to be kicked out of the app on their iPhones.

Users complained that they had been automatically logged out of the app and worried that something had gone wrong with their account specifically. Some of those affected said the problem had happened repeatedly.

But Twitter said the problem was a bug with the Twitter app itself and that it was working on a fix.

“Can you see this or did you get logged out?” it wrote in a tweet.

“We’re looking into a bug that’s causing unexpected logouts on iOS 15. Sorry for the inconvenience and we’ll keep you updated on the fix.”