Twitter updates Spaces to allow up to two co-hosts and 10 speakers at once

Twitter has introduced new features in Spaces, allowing for up to two people to co-host and up to 10 speakers to participate in an event on its social audio rooms.

The new changes are expected to help better help manage and moderate conversations on its Clubhouse competitor platform.

According to Twitter, co-hosts can help invite speakers, manage requests, remove participants, and pin Tweets.

However, only the main host can send request to other users to co-host, and one co-host cannot invite another person for the role.

Similarly, only the main host can end the audio chat room.

The new features allows for a single audio room to have one host, two co-hosts, and ten speakers all at once, along with the listeners.

These updates come in a line of new features rolled out by Twitter, including Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows which it launched in June to allow select users to monetise audience support by charging money from others.

Last week the microblogging platform introduced another feature which allowed users to share a link to a Spaces in progress in a tweet, which used to take a few extra steps before.

“You can tweet directly from the Space with its #hashtag readily available,” the company noted in a tweet.

“In our pursuit to make it easier to find Spaces of interest, folks on the Tab beta will now be able to search for live and upcoming Spaces by title, host name and host handle on iOS. Making all live and upcoming Spaces searchable,” it added.

The company is also experimenting with a voice transformation feature that adds echo to users’ audio and changes their voice pitch.