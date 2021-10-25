US being hit by huge cyber attacks, Microsoft warns

Hundreds of companies and organisations are being hit by a wave of cyber attacks, Microsoft has warned.

The hacking appears to be being perpetrated by the same group as led last year’s massive SolarWinds cyber attack, it said.

This time around, the attacks were looking to target “resellers and other technology service providers” of cloud services, Microsoft wrote in a new blog post.

It has notified 609 different companies that they have been targeted by the attacks, the company said. Only a small number of those had actually been successful.