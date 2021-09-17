Verizon’s service appears to have gone down in large parts of the US, leaving people’s phones unable to connect to the internet.

Users in Georgia and elsewhere complained that their network connections had been broken for hours, after the problem appeared to begin overnight.

Tracking website Down Detector showed vast numbers of users complaining about having no bars on their phone, with most reports coming from around the Atlanta area – though issues were reported across the state and in Alabama and South Carolina, too.

Users said their phones showed zero bars of service during the outage, despite being in areas that would usually have good coverage.

Some reported that turning the phones off and back on again brought their data connections back – but others were left in the same position after doing so.

After a significant outage, users said their connections appeared to be coming back online as the wireless service started working once again.