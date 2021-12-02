Virgin TV down: Cable television boxes knocked offline amid major outage
Virgin’s TV service has gone down, leaving people unable to tune into channels.
Users said they were unable to watch other live television or on-demand, as a result of a huge outage.
The problems began earlier in the day, when TV channels mysteriously went offline and Virgin’s cable boxes stopped working.
Virgin said it was “working to restore all channels as quickly as possible”.
Hours after the problems began, Virgin Media said it was still working but had made progress. Some channels – BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, ITV+1 and Channel 4 – should be back already, it said.
It did not give any indication of what had caused the problems, referring only to “an issue”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies