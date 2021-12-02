Virgin’s TV service has gone down, leaving people unable to tune into channels.

Users said they were unable to watch other live television or on-demand, as a result of a huge outage.

The problems began earlier in the day, when TV channels mysteriously went offline and Virgin’s cable boxes stopped working.

Virgin said it was “working to restore all channels as quickly as possible”.

Hours after the problems began, Virgin Media said it was still working but had made progress. Some channels – BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, ITV+1 and Channel 4 – should be back already, it said.

It did not give any indication of what had caused the problems, referring only to “an issue”.