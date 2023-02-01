Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman was forced to undergo emergency surgery to remove her gallbladder after pretending to pass out at work.

Estefanía Sanchez tripped and fell on an escalator while at the office and, feeling embarrassed by the incident, acted as if she had fainted.

The 24-year-old lawyer was then rushed to hospital, where she underwent various tests, all the while feeling too awkward to tell doctors what had really happened.

However, she was left in disbelief over what happened next, as tests revealed that Estefanía had gallstones and needed surgery immediately, according to JamPress.

“If I hadn’t gone to the hospital that day, the procedure could’ve been more complicated and the gallstones may have affected my pancreas as well,” Estefanía, who is from Nuevo León in México, told NeedToKnow.Online.

“I was walking down an escalator with my high heels on and tripped. I can’t even describe how embarrassed I felt at that moment,” she recalled. “Out of shame, I pretended to faint and since I work at a government office, there is always medical staff on standby. Therefore, EMT arrived soon after and decided to take me to the hospital and ran a few tests to determine the cause of my fainting.

“Finally, a doctor told me that I had gallstones and they had to remove my gallbladder urgently.”

Estefanía shared the story on TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 4.3 million times and where it has left users stunned.

In the video, Estefanía explained what happened after she fell over, and defended her decision to pretend to faint by saying she was surrounded by “very important people”.

Estefanía also recalled how, while she’d been in the ambulance, she’d texted her mother to warn her about what had happened.

Viewers were quick to comment on the story, with some finding it hilarious.“That escalated quickly hahahahaha,” one person said, while another added: “She’s literally me.”

“Best story time ever,” said someone else.

According to another viewer, they wouldn’t have been able to keep up the fainting lie, as they think they would have laughed. “I can’t I would have laughed,” they wrote.

Others, however, were amazed at Estefanía’s luck. “I always say that everything happens for a reason and if you hadn’t fallen you wouldn’t have known you had stones in your gallbladder,” one person wrote, while someone else said: “Friend it was a blessing to trip and faint, on the contrary, maybe you were going to find out about your gallbladder discomfort.”