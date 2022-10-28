Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has found herself at the centre of controversy after she shared a sweet insight into the morning routine she shares with her husband.

On Friday, Daisey Beaton, 24, who owns a beauty company called The Wholistic Esthetician, revealed on Twitter that she and her husband Matt Beaton, 25, like to spend their mornings drinking coffee together in their garden.

“My husband and I wake up every morning and bring our coffee out to our garden and sit and talk for hours,” she wrote. “Every morning. It never gets old and we never run out of things to talk [about]. Love him so much.”

Although Beaton had seemingly intended to share the tweet about her and her husband’s wholesome routine with her Twitter followers as a “humble brag,” it ended up sparking widespread criticism from users, with some accusing Beaton of being inconsiderate, while others claimed the tweet was an indicator of her alleged wealth.

“Don’t you guys go to work?” one person asked in response to the now-viral tweet, to which Beaton responded: “We do! I own a business and he teaches yoga & is a professional skateboarder so we work when we want, which is always later in the day. Mornings are sacred around our house.”

Despite the explanation, another person replied: “Sounds like you and your husband need to get jobs.”

“For hours? But what if you weren’t inherently wealthy and had to work and stuff? Lol,” someone else wrote, while one person responded: “This is lovely but I’m gonna assume y’all have a LOT of money. Most people don’t have the option.”

Beaton responded to one inquiry about her and her husband’s schedule in response to the deluge of comments, in which she revealed that she typically wakes up early to work out and spend time with her husband before beginning school work and work later in the day.

“Wake up early to workout, come home and spend time with my husband & work on school & have breakfast, we go to work around 12 or 1, get home at 6/7pm and have dinner, study, do chores, bed,” she wrote. “My days are full but great.”

However, social media users then took the opportunity to complain about their own daily experiences and inconveniences.

“That’s cool. I wake up every morning and fight my way through traffic for an hour in Miami to get to work. Must be nice,” one person wrote, while another said: “I wake up everyday with chronic pain (tarsal tunnel syndrome), and wash my OCD medication down with an iced oat milk latte. But wuteva - PotatoE poTotO ama rite?”

According to someone else who expressed this disapproval, Beaton’s tweet, which has been liked more than 334,000 times, represented an “unattainable goal for most people”.

“I wake up at 6am, shower and go to work for a shift that is a minimum of 10 hours long. This is an unattainable goal for most people,” they wrote.

“What was the purpose of this post except to make me feel terrible about myself?” another person asked.

Beaton’s tweet also prompted responses from individuals who claimed that, while she may have had a “lovely intention,” her post left them feeling “cringe” because of how it “unintentionally” came off, while others suggested that Beaton is “privileged” to have a garden in which she can enjoy coffee with her husband.

“Nice, but more impressive if you’d been married for years - a cursory look at your profile shows you’ve barely been married for months. You can’t expect customs to stale at barely a few months,” one person alleged.

Following the outpouring of negative responses to Beaton’s tweet, many came to the 24 year old’s defence, with users turning to humour to point out the ridiculousness of the backlash.

“I can’t afford coffee. The only thing I have to drink in the garden is bird bath water. Because I’m a robin. I’m an actual bird. This tweet is not relatable to my experience as a literal bird. I can’t get a house because I’m a bird and can’t apply for a mortgage. Privileged b**ch,” one person tweeted sarcastically.

Another said: “I will never tire of this website. Someone will say ‘I love spending time with my husband’ and the replies are all like ‘Wow that’s great for you but I am ALLERGIC TO BEES.’”

“My husband and I wake up every morning and bring our coffee out to our garden and sit and talk for hours. Every morning. It never gets old & we never run out of things to talk to. Love him so much. My husband is a plant,” someone else joked.

Others condemned those who had attacked Beaton for her lighthearted tweet, with one person claiming that it was “not justified”.

In a follow-up tweet shared on Saturday, Beaton responded to some of the misconceptions about her life, where she clarified that she and her husband are not rich “by any means” and have simply worked hard to be where they are.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to get to where we’re at,” she wrote. “We live very minimally and consciously & work jobs that match our lifestyle and allow us to live the life that we do.”

She concluded the post expressing her gratitude for all those who responded with loving and “uplifting” comments.

As for what she thinks set off the backlash, Beaton told Rolling Stone that she believes people misinterpreted her tweet.

“I think initially what set people off was the fact that I said how I get to spend hours with my husband every morning. People took it as we don’t have jobs or we live a life of luxury,” she said, which she clarified is not accurate.

The Independent has contacted Beaton for comment.

