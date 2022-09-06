Work hard in autumn and your garden will reward you in spring, say experts

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The way to get a vibrant spring and summer garden is to begin the hard work in autumn, according to experts.

Kate Turner, a horticulturalist, said planting during the colder months was key.

She said amateur gardeners can get a head start by planting trees, bulbs, and shrubs, as well as bringing citrus plants indoors, composting old summer annuals and feeding and seeding your lawn before winter.

She also recommended native trees and shrubs as they are most likely to attract wildlife, especially species that have berries and flowers, like holly or mahonia.

Ms Turner released her tips to accompany a survey of 2,000 gardeners commissioned by Miracle-Gro. The poll found 31 per cent were proud of their gardens during spring and summer but let them grow out during autumn and winter.

Ms Turner’s advice for indoor plants is to feed them less, as the longer dark days kick in, and move them closer to a light source, like a windowsill, while keeping them away from radiators or draughts.

To ensure a lush lawn and a thriving garden in summer, gardeners should sow grass seeds, deadhead their plants and protect the soil with mulch during the autumn and winter months.

She added that vivid colour can still be had in cold weather, with plants like chrysanthemums and dahlias that flower up until last frosts.

Ms Turner said: “Lawns need help to recover from the dry summer, autumn soil is warm and moist, so will encourage roots to grow strong ready to bounce back in the spring, don’t leave the work until spring as the damage will be harder to repair and will take longer.

“Adding a mulch to the soil will help suppress weeds and protect summer stressed plants get through the winter.

“You should be caring for your houseplants and indoor plants differently in each season, including reducing feeding in autumn for all plants apart from those that flower, such as orchids.”

Pollsters found 57 per cent of gardeners did not prepare their spaces in the autumn and less than half (43 per cent) did not feed or treat their lawn at all, no matter the time of year.

Three-quarters of respondents said they only enjoyed gardening in spring and summer.

However, 42 per cent have regretted letting their garden overgrow in the darker months because of how messy and unkept it looked, while 62 per cent said it took a lot of time to get it back to normal.

Aalmost half (46 per cent) were not confident when it came to taking care of their gardens, lawns or indoor plant collection during different times of the year, with 26 per cent unaware what products should be used.

However, one in five of those polled via OnePoll would use their garden more if they knew how to take care of it in the colder seasons.

Jayne Horswill, spokesperson from Miracle-Gro said: “The research shows over half of plant owners don’t do much, if any, planting, or garden care during autumn, but unfortunately, it’s not surprising.

“People can find it less appealing to spend time outside caring for plants in autumn and winter, not just because of the cold, but because this is the time of year when many plants lay dormant, however the garden can still be bursting with colour and scent at this time of year if you care for it properly.

“Learning how to keep your garden happy and healthy through the colder months is the key to unlocking the year-round potential of your green spaces.”