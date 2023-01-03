Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Quinton Bird, the second husband of Gary Speed’s widow Louise, has died aged 53.

The property developer died two years after he was reportedly diagnosed with brain cancer.

Bird and Louise wedded in December 2021 in Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, 10 years after the death of Speed.

The duo had been business partners for approximately six years and were founders of Chester-based renovations company Bow Property Development.

Bird’s father Roy paid tribute to him by saying that he was “devastated” to lose his son “at such a young age”.

He added that his son was a “wonderful” father and the entire family “had been left with a wealth of beautiful and extraordinary memories”.

Speed died by suicide in his Cheshire home in 2011. A coroner later ruled that Speed’s suicide may have been accidental.

In a narrative verdict, Cheshire coroner Nicholas Rheinberg said that “the evidence does not sufficiently determine whether [his death] was intentional or accidental”.

The inquest at Warrington Coroner’s Court heard that Speed texted his wife days before his death and “talked in terms” of suicide

In a statement at the time, Speed’s family said “there have been some very dark moments, which we have all had to find our own different ways to endure”.

“Gary’s funeral was an occasion of great sadness and grief for everyone concerned but it was also a day where we were able to say farewell to him in our own personal and private way,” they said.

