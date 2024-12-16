How Gavin and Stacey’s long-distance relationship would work in real life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Before Gavin and Stacey got married in the first season of the popular BBC show in 2007, they were committed to making their relationship work long-distance.

Gavin, played by Matthew Horne, travelled all the way from Billericay in the borough of Basildon in Essex to Barry Island in south Wales to visit his beloved Stacey, played by Joanna Page.

Although the heart-warming gesture kept the pair together until they tied the knot, new data suggests that the 428 mile round trip could have cost an eye-watering £1,771 a year in petrol costs, or £500 if they switched to an electric vehicle (EV), according to OVO.

In his 1999 Citroen Saxo, one trip would cost Gavin £61.48, with two to three trips a month adding up fast.

And he isn’t alone, as Brits say they would travel more than 9,300 miles per year to keep their relationship going, which would cost £1,500 a year in petrol but would cost £420 with an EV. Half (49 per cent) would switch to EV if it would cut the cost of driving. But more than half (51 per cent) say that distance would put them off a relationship.

Christmas trips to see family and friends average a total of 146 miles on average, which is less than half the average round trip Brits are willing to make for one rendezvous with their romantic interest.

Alex Thwaites, Director of EV at OVO said, “Gavin and Stacey’s romance has provided the nation with a lot of laughs but the travel costs they would have racked up over the years are no joke.

“Switching to an EV could have cut Gavin’s fuel bill by a tidy sum over the years, so whether you’re travelling long-distance for love or doing the rounds to see friends and family this Christmas, there are significant savings to be had.”

‘Gavin and Stacey: The Finale’ will air on Christmas Day ( BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson )

The hit TV series aired between 2007 and 2010 and returned in 2019 with a one-off festive special that ended on a cliffhanger when Ruth Jones’s character Nessa proposed to Corden’s character Smithy.

Fans have been waiting nearly five years for Smithy’s response – as the episode ended before he had the chance to reply. Gavin and Stacey: The Finale will air on Christmas Day.