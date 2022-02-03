GCHQ makes Wordle joke on Twitter

GCHQ has joined in with the Wordle hype on social media, having shared its own game spelling out the word “SORRY” on Twitter in response to a rival firm.

On Wednesday, Richard Moore, who is the intelligence and security service MI6, tweeted that he was tiring of people playing the game online.

“Thinking of unfollowing those who post their #Wordle results...” he wrote.

In response, GCHQ retweeted Moore’s tweet alongside the Wordle graphic illustrating their apology.

The tweet has already garnered more than 1,200 likes and thousands of comments.

“I would hope you would know their results before they post them - kind of the point of your role,” one person teased.

Another concurred: “Presumably you could see them if you wanted to anyway.”

One user commented: “GCHQ trolling the head of MI6 is the content I’m here for.”

Wordle is an online puzzle game that requires players to guess a five-letter word within six attempts, using different coloured bricks to indicate if guessed letters are part of the answer.

Once it has been completed, players can choose to share their results on social media.

Typically this is done by posting rows of the same coloured bricks but with the letters removed, so others can see how they did without giving away the answer.

GCHQ has previously responded to stories on Twitter, having commented on a tweet by Weetabix in February.

The breakfast cereal company shared a photograph of baked beans on top of it alongside the caption: “Why should bread have all the fun, when there’s Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist.”

GCHQ replied: “We found... No intelligence.”

Additional reporting by PA