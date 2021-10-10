Gemma Collins donated bras to charity after spending £1,450 on steak

Gemma Collins has donated “four bags” of her bras to charity after she spoke about feeling guilty for spending £1,450 on golden steak in Salt Bae’s restaurant in London.

The former TOWIE star admitted she “went a bit over the top” when dining with her boyfriend Rami Hawash at Nusr-et in Knightsbridge last month, and said the bill made her feel “a bit sick”.

Speaking on The Gemma Collins Podcast, she described her visit to the lavish restaurant as “a once in a lifetime opportunity”, but added: “I started to feel really bad the next day because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s people starving in the world’.

“I just started feeling really bad about it all, so I was like, ‘Right, what can I do?’”

Collins, 40, said she wanted to “give some good back to the universe” and took a friend’s advice to donate her bras to cancer and poverty charities.

“It really started playing on my mind, so I instantly went and I started to clear out every single bra that I owned,” she said.

“Literally, I sent four bags of really nice bras to the charity. So I feel like I’ve done my thing.”

The luxury steakhouse, owned by celebrity butcher Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökce, has been criticised for its exorbitant menu prices since it opened in the capital last month.

A photograph of a diner’s receipt went viral on social media, showing the prices of some menu items, including a £630 tomahawk steak, a £100 burger covered in gold leaf, £30 for prawn tempura rolls, and £11 for a Red Bull.

The bill came to a total of £1,812, including £236 service charge, leading to some people on social media branding the restaurants prices as “vulgar” and “obscene”.