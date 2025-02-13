Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gemma Collins left fans in awe as she rescued a woman and her car from a ditch on Wednesday (12 February).

The 44-year-old reality personality is known for her bubbly and glamorous demeanour, as well as her entrepreneurial marketing skills. Collins had just finished from a photoshoot and was dressed in a ballgown with makeup and curled, styled hair when she noticed the incident.

The Mini Cooper was seen lodged beside the muddy canal when Collins’ says her car sales skills came into use.

“I can't leave a young girl stranded,” she said as she orchestrated the rescue.

“After today's shoot, when I say to you my life is never plain sailing, I'm taking a team to Smith's and look what's happened.”

She turned to reassure the woman in the car as she said: “We're coming to save you honey!”

She added: “Honey, it's the GC. I couldn't stop and leave you. The GC has come to the rescue.”

The woman is heard shouting “Oh my God!”

Collins asked her team: “Can we help this girl? Apparently I've got a tow bar.”

She continued: “Don't worry, I used to sell cars. Put it in reverse, in neutral.”

Once the woman and her car are safe and sound, Collins said with confidence: “I get my hands dirty honey.”

“HERES WHAT HAPPENED NEXT! It always happens to ME!” she’d written in a caption to the video following a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot.

Social media users praised the star as they wrote: “Well done To the GC, you see watch all the fame and fortune she’s just a normal girl with a heart of gold”.

Another added: “I love how Gemma just doesn't let the fame get to her head, she seems so humble and down to earth. Love love love”.

Jedward also chimed in with a memory of a time when she’d done a similar thing: “Gemma to the Rescue Yesss. Remember at New Years that other car stuck in the mud and we got it moving push push”.