Gemma Collins says she’s in a ‘different league’ to her Towie castmates: ‘I’m like an international superstar’
‘I’ve come a long way and we should celebrate success,’ reality star said
Gemma Collins has said that she is in a “different league” to her former The Only Way is Essex castmates.
Collins was one of the breakout stars of the ITVBe reality series, which she first appeared on as a car salesperson in 2011.
Speaking to The Mirror, Collins said that she had eclipsed the fame of her former castmates and was “in a different league” to them.
‘I’m like an international superstar,” she said. “I’m not being funny, my life has moved on. I love them all and wish them all well, but I’m in a different league now, hun. I’ve worked really hard and I’m in a different category now.”
Collins continued: “I don’t mean it flash or stuck up, what I mean is you can’t let your past define your future. I’ve come a long way and we should celebrate success.”
Collins left Towie in 2019.
Since first appearing on the show, she has appeared on multiple reality TV series, hosted her own podcast and released a book.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies