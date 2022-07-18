Jump to content
Gemma Collins says she’s in a ‘different league’ to her Towie castmates: ‘I’m like an international superstar’

‘I’ve come a long way and we should celebrate success,’ reality star said

Isobel Lewis
Monday 18 July 2022 18:05
Gemma Collins spectacularly butchers Joaquin Phoenix's name on podcast

Gemma Collins has said that she is in a “different league” to her former The Only Way is Essex castmates.

Collins was one of the breakout stars of the ITVBe reality series, which she first appeared on as a car salesperson in 2011.

Speaking to The Mirror, Collins said that she had eclipsed the fame of her former castmates and was “in a different league” to them.

‘I’m like an international superstar,” she said. “I’m not being funny, my life has moved on. I love them all and wish them all well, but I’m in a different league now, hun. I’ve worked really hard and I’m in a different category now.”

Collins continued: “I don’t mean it flash or stuck up, what I mean is you can’t let your past define your future. I’ve come a long way and we should celebrate success.”

Collins left Towie in 2019.

Since first appearing on the show, she has appeared on multiple reality TV series, hosted her own podcast and released a book.

