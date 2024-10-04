Gen Z believes adulthood begins at 27

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

According to Gen Z, true adulthood begins at the age of 27.

A study conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Life Happens looked into the milestones and mindsets that define modern adulthood, surveying 2,000 Americans across generations.

Many Gen Z-ers believe adulthood begins at 27, the survey found, challenging the notion that adulthood starts at 18. Many associate “adulting” with financial independence (45%) and prioritizing responsibilities over fun (38%). Other milestones include moving out (46%) and securing a first job (28%), though many Gen Z-ers don’t feel like adults even after these.

As societal norms shift, adulthood is now more about personal milestones, with independence and stability becoming key markers, rather than a specific age.

For many, the timeline of adulthood is now more flexible, dependent on personal experiences rather than a set age. While previous generations such as baby boomers often felt obligated to adhere to traditional norms — marrying young, buying homes, and having kids in their 20s — Gen Z prioritizes emotional stability, career fulfillment, and self-discovery before assuming the “adult” label.

open image in gallery Gen Z are putting off some of the traditional markers of adulthood such as marriage ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In fact, according to the Talker Research study, a whopping 72 per cent of respondents across all age groups agree that adulthood today looks very different from previous decades. This notion aligns with how younger generations are increasingly rejecting the “one-size-fits-all” adulthood script that dominated earlier times. They are taking more time to explore life choices, from living with their parents longer to pursuing education or travel before settling down.

Yet this delay has also led to concerns, especially in terms of financial planning. Kevin Mayeux, CEO of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, noted in the study that despite the extended transition into adulthood, many younger people still aren’t engaging in retirement planning, which can significantly impact their long-term stability.

“While it’s concerning to see that so many young people are not contributing to their retirement or purchasing life insurance, it’s never too late to start making those moves,” Mayeux said.

Still, the trend suggests that for Gen Z, adulthood is not necessarily about meeting societal milestones but about when individuals feel confident managing their own lives. The fact that a significant portion of respondents marked 27 as the real “start” of adulthood reflects the growing belief that personal milestones, rather than societal pressure, should dictate one’s readiness to step into that phase of life.

Ultimately, the definition of adulthood may be evolving, but the desire for independence, security, and self-fulfillment remains central to what defines it — whether at 18, 27, or any other age.