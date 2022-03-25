Woman reveals Gen Z candidate’s hilarious response to job rejection

A woman has revealed the hilarious way a Gen Z candidate responded after being rejected from a job.

In a video posted to TikTok on Thursday 24 March, user @samantha_jane_ shared a screenshot of an email her sister Hannah received while working as a recruiter.

“Of course, in recruitment you have to occasionally tell candidates they weren’t successful in getting the job,” the creator said.

“This one candidate, who Hannah had done a round of interviews with, didn’t get the job.

“So, Hannah emailed her and told her she hadn’t been successful. And instead of replying and being like, ‘OK, yeah, thanks for letting me know’, this girl sends Hannah a meme.”

The popular meme is a painting of Pope Leo X by Fernando Botero from 1964, with the phrase “y tho” written in white letters.

The TikTok creator described the response as “the most Gen Z thing” she has ever seen.

“No context, no other text, just the meme. I love it so much,” she said.

The candidate’s response has been lauded by TikTok users, with one person commenting that they “100 per cent would reverse the decision and hire her immediately”.

“I’m a recruiter and when I tell you it’s my dream to have candidates respond in memes,” another said.

“I am applying for jobs right now and will absolutely be sending this to any job that gives me a ‘No’,” a second person wrote.

The creator also shared that Hannah did not write back to the candidate after being “forbidden from engaging” by her boss.

The video comes as several employers have been using the social media platform to share how their Gen Z employees sign-off on emails.

The founder of activewear brand Fox & Robin shared examples such as “Hasta la pasta”, “don’t cross me”, and “talk soon, loser”.

Employees at Gen Z social media agency NightyEight also forgo traditional sign-offs, such as “best wishes” and “kind regards”, instead opting for “hehe bye”, “alright alright alright” and “f**k you, I’m out”.