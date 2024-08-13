Woman outraged after sister plans gender reveal on her 21st birthday

Support truly

One woman was furious after her sister tried planning a gender reveal on her 21st birthday.

“I originally was not going to post to this sub because I did not feel like I was in the wrong but another family member is making me feel like I am,” the frustrated birthday girl wrote in Reddit’s popular confession forum, Am I The A**hole.

She started by explaining how she lives in a different state than her family. In the past eight months, she’s only visited them twice.

That said, her 21st birthday is coming up. She and her friend had initially planned a trip to Disneyland, thinking she would meet with her mom and her older sister in Las Vegas.

“The plans have changed since finding out that my sister (30F) was pregnant as she can’t fly,” the Redditor confessed. “My mom is now flying my roommate and I home for my birthday.”

She added: “After I got the flights she told me to talk to my sister since she wanted to go to a restaurant we had been before. For MY birthday.”

Speaking with her sister ahead of the trip, the elder sibling asked what days she’d be home so she could plan her gender reveal during that time. Her sister’s idea was to host the reveal on her birthday.

“I ask if she is trying to plan her gender reveal on my birthday and she tells me it’s the only day that works for everyone,” the Reddit user admitted. “Everyone being 14+ people. I tell her that I will not be going if she decides to do that.”

The original poster’s sister questions why she’s upset. Without thinking she needed to explain herself, the Redditor just said, “No.” Her sister didn’t accept her refusal. She wrote her a message in return: “Are you sure because that’s the only day of those 4 that works with everybody else’s schedule. Otherwise we’re going to do Saturday the 31st if you won’t go that Sunday.”

“’That sunday’ is my birthday,” the Redditor clarified. “She seems to see nothing wrong with the entire situation and I am really at a loss for words. Pls help me out here, Aitah??”

To the Reddit user’s relief, many readers validated her feelings, arguing she had every right to want her 21st birthday to be about only her.

One passionate supporter commented: “Good answer. Also fair, to the point and not disrespectful. Also, gender reveals are stupid and cringe.”

“Also OP already changed her plans to accommodate her sister,” a second pointed out. “The original plan was Disneyland then meeting mom and sis in Las Vegas. It was changed because sis can’t fly. OP already gave up what sounds like, would have been an amazing 21st birthday trip.”

A harsh reader said: “Your sister is being very dismissive and self-centered.”

“She can do a gender reveal party on any of the other days,” a fourth noted.

One opposer wrote: “It seems like you are interpreting this as if she is trying to steal your birthday attention versus trying to find a date/time that works for everyone. I would have been happy that my sister was trying to include me in an event for my future niece/nephew.”

In a follow-up post, the original writer confessed she’d apologized to her sister and thanked her supporters for understanding her birthday wishes.

“I won’t get too much into it but I just really wanted one last big birthday to celebrate with family and friends without having to share my spotlight,” she remarked. “ I understand that I come off self centered for that but unfortunately it’s just how I feel.”