George W Bush paints a portrait for Hoda Kotb’s 60th birthday

Hoda Kotb has received a special present from former US president George W Bush in honor of her 60th birthday.

On August 12, the Today host was gifted a surprise portrait of herself and her two daughters, Hope and Haley, from the 43rd US president. During the brodcast, co-host Jenna Bush Hager handed Kotb an original painting of her favorite family photo made by none other than her father.

“I had my dad, who has started painting, paint your favorite photo,” Hager confessed to Kotb.

Kotb then teared off the wrapping paper and turned the artwork around to reveal an image of herself walking between Hope and Haley in front of a line of bare trees. In the corner of the painting, the former US president autographed “43” in red paint.

An emotional Kotb couldn’t find the words to thank Hager for the sentimental gift from her father. In footage from the show’s poignant moment, Kotb choked up as she sat beside her co-host. “You have to go to a video. It’s too much,” Hager cried, fighting back her own tears.

At age 52, Kotb became a mother when she welcomed daughter Haley Joy via adoption in February 2017. She then expanded her family two years later, adopting daughter Hope Catherine in April 2019.

In addition to the heartwarming present from Hager’s father, the broadcast journalist received several birthday wishes from her friends, family, and followers – including actor Sandra Bullock. During the August 12 show, Kotb watched an unexpected video from Bullock.

“Hoda, Hoda, Hoda. I had so many brilliant and fun things prepared for you, for this message, that were just going to slay. But you know, girl, I’m just too tired. I’m tired because I had to make my way up that mountain before you got there so I could check out the terrain, see what things look like, and just get the feel so I could fill you in,” the 60-year-old actor began.

“It’s weird because people seem to want us to be afraid of what it might look like when we get there. It turns out, it’s pretty damn great. It’s pretty awesome,” she continued.

“We’re all pretty lucky to have you, especially your kids. So, happy birthday, my sweet friend. Thank you for allowing me to be in your circle. I feel very grateful,” Bullock exclaimed.

The emotional tribute was followed by thousands of kind messages on Instagram. “Happy 60 Birthday when I tell you turning 60 feels amazing,” one woman commented under Kotb’s post.

Another fan told Kotb she was her inspiration for becoming a mother, despite not being married. “I want you to know that YOU are the reason I have my son at home now. I was in my late thirties (seems so young now) and I still hadn’t met my person,” she wrote. “Despite feeling the call to motherhood my whole life, I felt the grief of that door closing. Then I saw you announce the adoption of your daughter and it was like a veil was lifted.”