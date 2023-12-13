Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amal Clooney is an accomplished human rights lawyer and mother of two, but it seems that cooking isn’t one of her many talents.

George Clooney, who’s been married to the Lebanese-British barrister for nearly a decade, recently joked that his wife’s skills in the courtroom are far better than her skills in the kitchen, or lack thereof. Speaking to Extra during the Los Angeles premiere of his Amazon film, The Boys in the Boat, the filmmaker revealed that he will be doing all the cooking this holiday season – for the sake of his entire family.

“My wife, who is a brilliant lawyer – she’s one of the great advocates of the world. She takes on ISIS and all these things. But I better be doing the cooking, or we will all die,” Clooney told the outlet on 11 December.

When asked what’s on the menu for the upcoming holiday festivities, the Ocean’s Eleven actor shared that he’ll be making “a little Christmas turkey this year.” As for his six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, whom he shares with Amal, Clooney revealed his children have “no concept at all” about what he does for a living.

“At one point the other day, one of the kids at school told our kid that I was famous,” he recalled. “And my son said: ‘Papa, what’s famous?’”

George, 62, and Amal Clooney, 45, were married during a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy, in 2014. The couple welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017.

Elsewhere during the premiere, the Hail, Caesar! star went on to praise Amal’s many memorable fashion moments. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday evening, Clooney admitted that he’s not as confident on the red carpet compared to his wife.

“I’m always embarrassed because I’m wearing something that I’ve worn, like, 1,000 times,” he said, noting that Amal “cleans up” well for public events. The movie producer even joked that he sometimes feels “slighted” by all the attention she receives.

“My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now,” Clooney continued. “I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as ‘Amal Clooney’s husband’ because, honestly, I was dead otherwise.”

(Getty Images)

For Monday’s premiere of The Boys in the Boat, which Clooney directed and produced, the glamorous couple stepped out wearing colourful ensembles. Amal was dressed in a bright yellow Atelier Versace gown, accessorised with Cartier jewels and a gold clutch. Meanwhile, George wore a black suit jacket with matching trousers, which he paired with a navy blue shirt underneath, leaving the top unbuttoned.

Back in September, the A-list couple celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary. However, Clooney recently admitted that the gift he’d given his wife for the occasion wasn’t exactly what she’d been hoping for.

According to tradition, the ninth wedding anniversary is tokenised with pottery. “So, I gave her a pot,” he told Extra. His wife, who accompanied him to the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards, noted that she’s received far more intriguing presents and admitted that this one was “something not very exciting”.

“It wasn’t an exciting one,” Amal said. She jokingly added that, if her husband planned on continuing with the usual gifts associated with each year of marriage, she would “have to wait another 16 years” for an enviable one - silver for their 25th, pearl for their 30th, or ruby for their 40th.