Fans around the world pay tribute to George the monkey after TikTok star dies during check up

A black-capped capuchin monkey who garnered love and adoration after featuring in viral videos on TikTok has passed away, according to his owners.

George, who could be seen frequently on the profile @heresyourmonkeycontent, died following a routine check up in Texas, his family confirmed on 8 June.

In a statement written underneath a new video profile, his owners wrote, “We have devastating news”.

In the note to fans, they said they had taken George to the animal doctor for a routine dental procedure and added that there had been “complications”.

“George went to the vet for a regular check up on his teeth. During, there were complications with the anesthesia, starting a long fight for his life. Through the fight, George was sent thousands of thoughts and prayers with the hope that he would make it,” they said.

“On June 7th at 4pm Central Georgie Boy passed away. George was a light when things seemed dark. And he was a reminder of the love that exists in all of us. Though the fun-loving life of George has left, his spirit of hope and love lives on.”

They finished the send-off by writing “We love you, George.”

It was also shared on his Instagram page.

Twitter users posted about their sorrow and shared some of their favourite videos.

George had gained 17.7 million followers and hundreds of millions of likes over his career on the video-sharing app.

“Little baby George the monkey, the star of my favorite tiktok, passed away today. Thank you for your spirit and all the joy you gave us here on Earth buddy,” wrote @YeahYeahKatie.

Some of his fans paid their respects to the deceased monkey in the comment section of the announcement.

Matt Gresia, a popular personal finance content creator wrote, “This is heartbreaking. George was among the brightest lights on this platform. He’ll be missed dearly.”

“Fly high George. Sending prayers.” said Dylan Zitkus, another well known TikToker.

Lisa Phazaris expressed her gratitude for the videos, writing: “I’m so sorry for your loss, he was so special. Thank you for sharing him with us... you will live in our hearts forever George.”

“I’m not doing okay,” commented Mason Schlang.

According to HITC, George was adopted to be a service animal for a family member with CPRS, a rare nerve disorder. He lived with the family for more than ten years and garnered a reputation for his enthusiastic opening of presents from fans.