Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One 81-year-old woman became a first-time voter after years spent obeying her late husband, who didn’t want her to vote.

Until this year, Betty Cartledge had never voted in an election, believing her vote didn’t matter. “I’m going to vote for the first time in my life,” she told WSB-TV Atlanta outside the polls at an early voting location in Covington, Georgia, on Wednesday (October 16). “I’m 81 today, but Sunday I’ll be 82.”

Cartledge, who was voting in the 2024 US presidential election, said she had never done so before because her husband didn’t think she should. He died last year.

“I was so young and everything when we got married, I never really thought about it,” Cartledge told the outlet. “And then I got old, and I thought that it wouldn’t count to vote.”

Now, Cartledge believes voting is just as important at her age as it is for the younger generation.

Coming out of the polling booth, she was pleased, saying she’d likely “be back again” after the “neat” experience.

Cartledge’s big day made waves on social media with several users commenting on the momentous occasion. While many congratulated her on making it to the polls for the first time, others called out her late husband for discouraging her from voting.

“Wow, so glad she was able to vote at least once,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “Amazing that men thought this way about our right to vote.”

“That’s so sad actually,” another said.

A third person noted how Cartledge is probably one of many women in America to let her husband dictate her right to vote. “How many women in America are there who are repressed by controlling husbands? Unfortunately, I have a feeling there are quite a few,” they argued.

“Misogyny is an insane thing for a woman who had the right to vote for her entire lifetime and never got to do it until now,” a fourth added.

Amid all the slams against Cartledge’s late husband and misogyny, a few social media netizens pointed out the positive in her story.

A hopeful woman said: “This is wonderful. This election means so much, and it’s way bigger than what we ever thought.”

Vice President Kamala Harris will go head-to-head with Donald Trump in less than three weeks as Americans cast their votes in the 2024 election.

The race has only become tighter, with Harris just one point ahead of Trump in a new poll. The outcome of the election is anyone’s game.