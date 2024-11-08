Supermodel Georgina Cooper dies aged 46 just months after getting married

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

British supermodel Georgina Cooper has died at the age of 46, months after she got married.

Cooper’s former agent, Dean Goodman, announced her death in a statement on Friday (November 8). She died on the island of Kos in Greece after she married her husband, Nigel, this past summer.

“She loved Greece and told me that she was going back with her new husband – but she has tragically died there a fortnight ago,” Goodman said in a statement to MailOnline.

“Georgina had been unwell during Covid and had developed some health problems and had been in and out of hospital,” he added, before noting that she still “had plans for the future.”

“She had just married and was looking forward to her life. Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar,” he said. However, he did not reveal the cause of her death.

Cooper rose to fame in the 1990s, after appearing in Bon Jovi’s music video when she was 15. She went on to be featured in runway shows throughout London and on iconic magazine covers, including US Vogue and The Face. She was also dubbed the “original gap-toothed girl” throughout her career.

open image in gallery Georgina Cooper has died at age 46 ( Penske Media via Getty Images )

She stepped out of the spotlight before welcoming her child, Sonny. Back in 2018, she opened up about her career in hospitality and how she was focused on her family.

“I work in the hospitality industry, and I love it because I’m a people person. After I had my son I just couldn’t bear to leave him alone and I wanted to be there for him. I tried to continue modeling but it broke my heart when I had to leave him for work,” she told The Culture Omnivore at the time. “I focused on modeling assignments in London but my life was at a crossroads and I decided that Sonny came first.”

In June, she walked down the aisle with her husband, Nigel. The pair had an intimate ceremony at her home in Kent, before hosting their reception at a local pub. They later took their honeymoon in Kos.

Fellow models have since shared emotional tributes to Cooper, including Jada Parfitt, who said Cooper’s “friends and family are absolutely devastated” by her death.

“Georgina was a ray of light, a very popular model who was riotous fun, always laughing and being naughty in all the best ways. We all wanted to hang out with George backstage. Her achievements in the industry were huge,” Parfitt told MailOnline.

Goodman also took to Instagram to issue a lengthy tribute, alongside a series of photos of Cooper from her modeling days. After acknowledging how “devestated” he was about her passing, he reflected on how much he enjoyed being her agent in the early 2000s.

“Traveled lots together, to New York and Milan and always had fun together,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m in total shock, and talked to her not long ago to meet up after she just got married. She was the original gap toothed girl! I will miss her immensely, RIP in peace, Georgie girl, I will never forget you and always love you, see you on the other side.”