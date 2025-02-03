Baby teething sticks recalled over 'potential choking hazard‘

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Batches of baby teething sticks have been recalled due to a “potential choking hazard.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that Gerber Products Company is issuing a recall and discontinuation of its “Soothe N Chew” teething sticks. The product poses a risk of a “potential choking hazard for babies and young children.”

The teething sticks were sold nationwide, either online or at retail stores, in 45 states, including Arizona, Florida, New York, and Texas. The product was also sold in Puerto Rico.

As noted by the FDA, the recalled “Soothe N Chew” comes in three different varieties. The first is the Strawberry Apple with the UPC 0 15000 04618 7 while the second is banana flavored with UPC 0 15000 04608 8. The third recall was another Banana teething stick with UPC 0 15000 01015 7.

The recalls were initiated after the company received consumer complaints of choking incidents. As of February 3, there was one emergency room visit reported due to the recalled product.

Consumers who bought the recalled product can go to the store they got it from or contact Gerber to receive a refund.

open image in gallery The teething stick company issued an apology after receiving chocking complaints ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

When announcing the recall, Nestle USA, Gerber’s parent company, issued a statement. “We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers, and retail customers,” the brand said in a press release.

2025 has already seen a slew of food recalls. Last week, Cal Yee Farm LCC updated the classification of its chocolate and yogurt-covered products, which may have contained undeclared substances. Five products from Cal Yee Farm’s recall — Yogurt Coated Almonds, Dark Chocolate Apricots, Dark Chocolate Raisins, Tropical Trail Mix, and Dark Chocolate Walnuts — have been given a Class 1 classification for containing undeclared milk.

According to the FDA, Class 1, which is the highest level of a recall, is “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Cal Yee Farm’s New Orleans Hot Mix and Hot Cajun Sesame Sticks are also now considered a Class 1 recall, due to undeclared wheat and soybean oil.

On January 27, Bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chip received an elevated recall status, making it a Class 1. The FDA first announced on December 18, 2024 that Frito-Lay issued a recall on a “limited number” of the 13 oz bags of chips. These Lay’s Classic Potato Chips bags were recalled because they “may contain undeclared milk,” which Frito-Lay learned “after being alerted through a consumer contact.”

On January 21, D. Coluccio & Sons announced it was recalling its 300-gram packages of “Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops” because they may contain undeclared almonds. This poses the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” to consumers with tree nut allergies, per the FDA.

The recall was initiated after it “was discovered that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds.” A subsequent investigation indicated that this mistake was due to a “temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.”