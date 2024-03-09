How Girl Power Geri turned into the ultimate ‘surrendered wife’

The timing couldn’t have been more unfortunate. It was the day of the Brits, the awards show for which, back in 1997, Geri Halliwell sewed a Union Jack tea towel onto a black micro-mini dress, creating an image that would remain lodged in the national consciousness forever.

That Geri, the one with her knickers on display and blonde streaks in her flame-red hair, was cheeky, fun, supremely confident: the embodiment of the Girl Power message the Spice Girls promoted everywhere they went. Men were nice, they declared, but women didn’t need them to make their dreams come true. They could achieve that all by themselves – or, better still, in union with their female friends.

Fast forward 27 years, and Geri – now Halliwell-Horner, and aged 51 – has seemingly undergone a transformation so radical she’s barely recognisable as Ginger Spice. In fact, the phrase which more readily springs to mind is “surrendered wife”.