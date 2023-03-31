Watch as King Charles arrives at Berlin train station ahead of Hamburg visit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as King Charles III arrives at Berlin’s main train station, the Hauptbahnhof, where he will be travelling to Hamburg on Friday 31 March.

The monarch continues his Germany trip, having delivered a historic address to the Bundestag yesterday.

He spoke of the importance of renewing the “special bond of friendship” between the nation and the UK and also said the friendship meant so much to his “beloved mother”, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“Since I first came to Germany when I was just 13, I have grown to become familiar with the different corners of this remarkable land. Like many British people, I have close personal ties here,” Charles added during his speech, which was made in both English and fluent German.

After travelling to Hamberg by train, the King is expected to be greeted by mayor Peter Tschentscher and his wife Eva-Maria Tschentscher.

