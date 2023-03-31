Jump to content

Watch as King Charles arrives at Berlin train station ahead of Hamburg visit

Oliver Browning
Friday 31 March 2023 09:19
Watch as King Charles III arrives at Berlin’s main train station, the Hauptbahnhof, where he will be travelling to Hamburg on Friday 31 March.

The monarch continues his Germany trip, having delivered a historic address to the Bundestag yesterday.

He spoke of the importance of renewing the “special bond of friendship” between the nation and the UK and also said the friendship meant so much to his “beloved mother”, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“Since I first came to Germany when I was just 13, I have grown to become familiar with the different corners of this remarkable land. Like many British people, I have close personal ties here,” Charles added during his speech, which was made in both English and fluent German.

After travelling to Hamberg by train, the King is expected to be greeted by mayor Peter Tschentscher and his wife Eva-Maria Tschentscher.

