Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Good Gift Guide

Guilty of giving ‘bad gifts’? Don’t worry, there is a way to make them good...

From socks to smellies and mugs to candles – who hasn’t given one of these normcore items as a present? There’s a reason for that, says Fleur Britten, they are convenient... but that doesn’t mean they can’t be gorgeous too – just follow these rules

Wednesday 29 November 2023 15:14
Comments
<p>Bad gifts turned good: we’ve got it all wrapped up on how to turn disappointing presents around </p>

Bad gifts turned good: we’ve got it all wrapped up on how to turn disappointing presents around

(Alamy/PA)

Panic rose in me recently as I read new research revealing this year’s top 10 unwanted Christmas gifts, among them socks, chocolates, bath smellies and alcohol. As I cast my eye over the blacklist – “clothing, mugs, candles, home accessories…” – I realised, to my horror, that I have literally given every single item in recent Christmases. Was my lazy gifting responsible for some of the estimated 55,3934,286 “bad presents’’ received by “long-suffering Brits” last Christmas, as the report, commissioned by Not On The High Street (NOTHS), claimed?

You can hardly blame us, though – sometimes something generic (a bottle of plonk, a potted plant, chocs) feels more appropriate than something creepily specific for someone you don’t know well. And frankly, buying Christmas presents is such a headache, it’s not surprising that we surrender to normcore. Indeed, many of the report’s items feature on my own wishlist – I’d far sooner receive sensible/boring/useful gifts than pointless gimmicks for the sake of a short-lived smile and a box ticked. The point is that, with a little thought and careful sourcing, it is actually possible to turn bad gifts into good ones, to make it look like you actually care. Here’s how to buy fail-safe this Christmas, whatever your budget.

Socks don’t have to be a bad gift if you choose cashmere or bamboo – the poor girl’s alternative

(Bamboo Clothing)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in