Gigi Hadid reportedly arrested for cannabis possession in the Cayman Islands

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gigi Hadid was arrested for possession of cannabis while vacationing in the Cayman Islands, according to reports.

The supermodel, 28, was reportedly arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport on 10 July, after arriving in the Cayman Islands with a friend via private plane, according to E! News.

According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, Hadid and her friend were arrested for “suspicion importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja” after customs officials allegedly found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their luggage.

Hadid and her friend were then taken to the prisoner detention centre, where they were later released on bail, the outlet stated, while noting that the “quantities were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption”.

According to the local news outlet, the model and her friend appeared in court on 12 July, where they were formally charged and pleaded guilty. They were both fined $1,000, and are not facing any charges, Cayman Marl Road reported.

In a statement to E News! a representative for Hadid said she had been “travelling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license” when the incident took place.

“Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license,” her representative said. ”It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Hadid for comment.

More follows…