Gigi Hadid has revealed that while she’s been on many different magazine covers, she’d rather not do this anymore.

Speaking to InStyle on February 2, Hadid, 26, reflected on her career, so far, and explained why she wants to stop modeling for magazine covers.

“It’s getting to this point in my career where I don’t only have to take the jobs where I’m just selling clothes,” she said. “Now I get to be like, ‘What have I not done?’”

“There are magazines I say no to because I’d rather another girl have an opportunity to get that cover,” she added. “I don’t need to do the same cover again if someone else’s career could skyrocket because of it.”

Hadid also spoke to the publication about her daughter, Khai, one, who she shares with her former partner, Zayn Malik. And while Khai’s mom is a major supermodel, Hadid said that she wouldn’t pressure her daughter into working in the fashion industry.

“She’s just so smart, and she’s so aware,” Hadid said about her child. “She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking.”

“You know, she’s going to do what she wants to do,” she added. “She could be an astronaut. I don’t know.”

This isn’t the first time Hadid has opened up about her modeling career, along with some of the ups and downs of it. In a 2020 interview with i-D Magazine, Hadided reflected on a recent walk she did at Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show. Speaking of Gaultier, Hadid revealed that prior to this show, he was the first designer that let her “walk on a runway in Paris.”

“At the time I was still starting out in my career, I was coming out of high school, I still had my volleyball body,” she explained.

However, the model noted that this was also a point where she faced some criticism about her looks.

“It was a body that I loved,” she added. “I knew how hard I worked to have those muscles, to be curved in those places – I kind of miss it now. At the time, people were hard on me and tried to say that I didn’t have a runway body.”

She said that in the 2015 show, Gaultier put her in “an outfit” that showed a lot of her body. And while there were still designers putting her into shows, they were putting her clothes where she was “really covered” up.

“And so for him to make me feel like [Gaultier] wanted me to shine in that way, it really meant a lot to me as a young model,” she said. “And I know that he has done that for a lot of people.”