Gigi Hadid has celebrated her first Mother’s Day since giving birth to her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai with a series of new photos.

On Sunday, the supermodel shared three photos of herself with the baby, who was born in September.

In the first photo, which is blurry, Hadid can be seen holding her daughter, who appears to be dressed as a pumpkin, in her arms, while the second photo sees the 26-year-old pushing the baby in a stroller.

The third photo in the album is a close-up shot of the pair cuddling in bed, with Hadid and Khai lying face-to-face.

“The rumours are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!” Hadid captioned the photos. “I feel so lucky and inspired being your mama, my Khai!! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

In honour of Mother’s Day, Hadid also shared additional photos of herself and her daughter on her Instagram Stories, while a separate post on her Instagram also saw the supermodel celebrate her own mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Sharing a photo from her mother’s wedding day, as well as one showing her cradling a newborn, Hadid expressed her love and gratitude for her mother, writing: “Life! Miracles! MOTHERS!

“Cheers to our angels above & to you @yolanda.hadid, the most inspiring mama and best Oma we could ever ask for! We love you more than words. Eternally grateful.”

Hadid and Malik announced they had welcomed their first child together in September, with the new mother writing on Instagram at the time: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

However, the couple didn’t share the baby’s name until four months later, at which point Hadid updated her Instagram bio to read: “Khai’s mom.”

Since becoming parents, both Hadid and Malik have opened up about the joys of parenthood, with the former One Direction singer revealing in March 2021 that he loves spending time with his daughter.

“I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, and just doing really relaxing and chill stuff with her,” he said during a radio appearance. “I’m watching kids shows with her on TV and on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, rolling around with her, and just singing to her. It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust to.”