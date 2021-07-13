‘I don’t care if my breasts reach my belly button’: Gillian Anderson vows to stop wearing a bra

Actor Gillian Anderson has revealed that she has stopped wearing a bra and has no plans to return to using one.

Speaking in an Instagram Live Q+A to her 1.8m followers on Monday, The Crown star explained how she had become “so lazy”.

“I don’t wear a bra anymore,” she declared, speaking to the camera from her living room in Atlanta.

“I can’t wear a bra. I can’t. I’m sorry, there’s no... I don’t care if I reach my belly button... my breasts reach my belly button. I’m not wearing a bra anymore.

“It’s just too f***ing uncomfortable.”

The revelation has sparked widespread praise on Twitter, with a clip of Anderson garnering more than 124,000 views and many comments from women claiming that they too had stopped wearing a bra.

“I don’t wear bras anymore. I wear tank tops with the shelf bra. Much more comfortable,” wrote one person.

Another added: “If two-time Golden Globe and Emmy winning actress Gillian Anderson says no more bras, who are we to disagree?”

The Free The Nipple campaign has been gaining traction on social media for some years but liberation from bras reached new heights during lockdown when many women working from home prioritised comfort when it came to their clothing choices.

A feature of the Q+A was Anderson’s dog, Stella, whom she purchased in December of last year.

The actor poked fun at the interest surrounding her then-recent breakup with The Crown creator Peter Morgan by introducing her new puppy as her “girlfriend” on Twitter.

The actor and Morgan split the previous week after four years together.

“Meet my new gf Stella [sic],” Anderson tweeted alongside a photograph of herself cuddling the chocolate brown puppy while reclining on a sofa.

Anderson and Morgan worked together on The Crown, with Morgan as its writer while Anderson took on the role of Margaret Thatcher.

Anderson spoke about what it was like to work with her then-partner in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Recalling being on set in full costume, she said: “I smiled at [Morgan], as me, Gillian, smiling at her boyfriend, and he said, ‘This is Thatcher! This smile is Thatcher!’... And I’m like, no! This smile is me!’”