Gillian Anderson launches her first audio show titled ‘What Do I Know?!’

Gillian Anderson has launched an audio show that will explore stories about people through a “personally curated selection of narrated articles”.

The show is titled “What Do I Know?!” and episodes will be released on a fortnightly basis on the audio journalism app Curio.

Anderson, 53, will guide listeners through a range of stories, covering topics from social challenges to sexual liberation, to phenomenal women and more.

The X-Files star said she was “thrilled” about the show and added in a statement about her partnership with Curio: “By taking the time to listen and reflect on inspiring and surprising stories, we can open our minds to new perspectives and points-of-view and develop greater understanding and empathy. I hope you’ll enjoy listening and learning alongside me.”

The first episode of “What Do I Know?!”, which was released today, Monday 21 February, is about the late Nobel Prize winner Rita Levi-Montalcini.

Levi-Montalcini was an Italian neurobiologist who was awarded the 1986 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly with her colleague, Stanley Cohen, for the discovery of nerve growth factor.

She was the third woman to receive the Prize, which was only awarded to her and Cohen more than a decade after their work was published. Later, in 2009, she became the first Nobel laureate to reach the age of 100 and at the time of her death in 2012, she was the oldest living Nobel laureate.

Throughout the episode, Anderson will explore Levi-Montalcini and speak about pioneering women in history who were overlooked.

Govind Balakrishnan, CEO and co-founder of Curio, said the show aims to “bring great journalism to life, to provide a catalyst for conversations of different perspectives and encourage inclusive thinking”.

“We live in a world where we have access to an abundance of information, whether that’s from the news, social media or podcasts, and sometimes that can feel overwhelming or like it is pushing us in a certain direction,” he added.

“At Curio we believe there is a need to reconnect with each other and to use journalism as a way to inspire us to challenge our worldviews and in turn drive self-improvement.”