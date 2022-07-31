Jump to content
(Instagram/Getty)

Gina Rodriguez celebrates 38th birthday by revealing she’s pregnant with first child

‘This birthday hits different,’ she told fans on Instagram

Emily Atkinson
Sunday 31 July 2022 12:18
Comments

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez has celebrated her 38th birthday by announcing that she is pregnant with her first child.

Rodriguez shared the news with her fans via a short Instagram montage that also featured her husband, actor Joe LoCicero, 35.

The video captured several romantic moments shared between the couple and concluded with a tearful clip of the pair holding up a up a positive pregnancy test.

Posting on Instagram, Rodriguez captioned the post: “This birthday hits different.”

Messages of congratulation from fans and famous friends of the couple flooded the comments section underneath the post.

Brittany Snow, best known for her role in the Pitch Perfect franchise, wrote: “Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE”.

And Jaime Camil, Gina’s Jane the Virgin co-star, commented: “My heart is bursting for you two.”

Meanwhile, Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks added: “Welcome to the club mama!!!”

The star-studded list of well-wishers also included actor Viola Davis, Dancing With The Stars professional Derek Hough, singer Jordin Sparks, and actor Arielle Kebbel.

In 2016, Rodriguez told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearence on her show that she wants a baby “so bad”.

“But I don’t want the whole process, I just want one to arrive, like the stork conversation,” she said.

“I could adopt, right? Yeah, I just might do that. I definitely want to adopt.”

In a nod to the twin babies she worked with on Jane the Virgin, she said: “I feel like they bring the baby up to me and my ovaries are like ‘Ahh! Come here, baby!’”

She met LoCicero while working on the show in 2016, after he appeared in a guest role as a stripper.

