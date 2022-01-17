Ginnifer Goodwin has reflected on the moment that she offered her husband Josh Dallas’ sperm to her best friend, who had expressed a desire to become a mother.

The actor, 43, who is married to her former Once Upon a Time co-star, discussed the offer during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw on Friday.

“By the way, I offered his sperm to one of my best friends who was gonna be a single mom,” the Pivoting star said, according to People.

However, according to Goodwin, her husband and her best friend weren’t completely sold on the idea, as she noted that they both suggested the situation could “lead to complications”.

“And I was like: ‘I just feel like you need to procreate,’” she recalled of her response, adding that: “At a point, I was like: ‘No, but seriously, we could arrange this,’” and that she loved the idea of there being “more little Joshs in the world”.

Despite her insistence on the idea, Goodwin acknowledged that her best friend and her husband were more hesitant, as they then explained the “logistics” of the offer.

“The best friend and the husband were like: ‘Wow, that’s really sweet Ginny. Like what happens?’ And then they explained like all the logistics and I was like: ‘Look, there’s turkey basters.’ It’s not like you’re not gonna be in the kid’s life. Like you’re in my best friend’s life,” the actor said.

Goodwin and Dallas, who share two sons, Oliver, seven, and Hugo, five, married in 2014 after meeting on the set of the fairytale-inspired show.

While the Manifest star may not have been entirely open to the idea of donating his sperm, he has been open about his feelings regarding his wife’s parenting abilities, as he previously described Goodwin as “the greatest mother that I know”.

“It’s extraordinary because she is, literally, the greatest mother that I know,” he previously told People during the John Varvatos 12th Annual Stuart House Benefit, adding: “It’s extraordinary to have your partner, who you’ve known all this time, blossom into this woman … who is so nurturing, so caring and just so cool. She’s so cool and she’s a cool mom. It’s great.”