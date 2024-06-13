Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Giorgio Armani has revealed his most prized homeware possession was gifted to him by the singer and guitarist Eric Clapton.

The fashion designer, 89, met the rock musician, 79, in the mid 1980s when he dated the Italian television presenter Lory del Santo and was inspired by her to adopt an Italian way of dressing.

During this period, Clapton turned away from traditionally rock star clothing items like vests and blouses in favour of Armani suits and began a long term friendship with the designer.

Speaking to The Times, Armani revealed there are three items in his house he “can’t live without” and one of them was given to him as a present by Clapton.

When asked what items will “always move house” with him, the designer first mentioned “a drawing of a woman by Matisse that was given to me by Eric Clapton” followed by a portrait of himself drawn by his nephew and photographs of his loved ones that he keeps by his bedside.

“I always take [those] along with me when I travel,” he added.

In the mid 1980s, Clapton signed an endorsement deal with Armani and the whole of his band wore the designer’s suits on stage. However, the musician’s loyalty to the fashion house was unpopular with some fans who preferred him to dress more casually.

During Clapton’s European tour in 2004, The Guardian’s Dave Simpson celebrated how the musician had kicked his “heroin, alcohol, and dodgy Armani suits” habits. “The suits have been binned in favour of jeans, his entire Armani-period output has been trashed,” he said. “And, crucially, Clapton plays with a fire he hasn’t found in years.”

Elsewhere in The Times interview, Armani revealed the item of decor he would ban from people’s homes if he had the power. “Big TVs are an inevitable part of the domestic scene and it’s hard to find beautiful ones,” he said.

The designer admitted of his own interior design style: “I approach all projects, whether fashion or design, with almost Bauhaus-like zeal for the relationship between form and function, which must never be overlooked.

“I have a neutral colour palette at home and everything suits me.”