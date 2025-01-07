Girl Scout Cookie season begins - and it’s your last chance to try these two flavors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Girl Scout Cookie season has returned — and it’s time to get munching on two flavors before it’s too late.

Beginning on Tuesday (January 7), and lasting through April, customers can go in person to a Girl Scout Cookie booth to buy all the boxes they want, from the cool crunch of Thin Mints to the sticky caramel pull of Samoas.

Booth locations can be found at girlscoutcookies.org, or you can text “COOKIES” to 59618 for assistance. For anyone not wanting to venture out into the cold to retrieve their goodies, orders can be placed online starting from February 21.

Unfortunately, this season marks the end of the line for two beloved desserts, according to People.

After this year, Girl Scout S’mores and Toast-Yay! will be discontinued.

The s’mores, which feature a gooey marshmallow-chocolate middle in between two graham cracker cookies, and the Toast-Yay!, a miniature French toast-flavored treat with a thin coat of icing, have been around since 2017 and 2021, respectively.

As of now, there’s been no explanation as to why these flavors won’t be returning, and no new boxes have been announced.

Still, Girl Scout Cookie buyers will be pleased to know that the originals (Tagalongs, Thin Mints, and Samoas) aren’t going anywhere.

In a statement sent directly to People, Wendy Lou, the Girl Scout USA chief revenue officer, emphasized the organization’s continued excitement and dedication to further educating their young members on the importance of running a business and managing money.

open image in gallery Girl Scouts of the USA kicks off National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal on February 7, 2014 in New York City. ( (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Girl Scouts of the USA) )

“We’re so excited to kick off Girl Scout Cookie Season — the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world. The beloved tradition is an opportunity for girls to build important life skills like goal-setting, money management, teamwork, and decision-making,” Lou said.

“Every cookie box sold helps a girl take the next step toward becoming a confident leader and sales from cookie season help power exciting opportunities for girls and their troops throughout the year.”

All revenue raised by each Girl Scout troop can be put toward a special project or donated to a cause of their choosing, but it’s ultimately up to each group what they want to do with their total earnings.

The Girl Scout Cookie season has been around for over a century since the first inaugural sale came from a troop in Oklahoma.

In 1917, the Muskogee-based troop set out to sell batches of homemade cookies during lunchtime at their high school. Their hope was to raise enough money to fund their extracurricular activities.