Woman claims she caught ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend wearing her clothes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has claimed that she caught her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend wearing her clothes and using her vintage purse.

Cadigan, who goes by the username @cadigansmith on TikTok, made a video explaining how she allegedly saw her ex with a woman who was wearing her clothes and using her purse just three days after they’d broken up. “When we broke up three days ago, haven’t given each other back our stuff yet, and I see a random girl walking around campus wearing MY clothes, carrying MY vintage Coach bag with the damaged corner,” text across the screen read.

However, the TikToker noted in the caption of the video that she was trying to give the other woman the benefit of the doubt, as she wrote: “She probably had no idea.”

The situation sparked a debate in the comments, with some agreeing with Cadigan’s reasoning, while others shared how they would have responded if they’d found themselves in a similar situation.

“She knows it wasn’t his…” one commenter wrote, while another said: “If someone was walking around with MY coach bag? I would lose it.”

According to someone else, they would have escalated the situation by reporting the items stolen. “Time to report some things stolen,” they wrote.

The Independent has contacted Cadigan for comment.

The TikTok comes after another woman took to the platform to reveal how she’d allegedly caught her boyfriend cheating by using a feature unique to cruise ships. According to influencer and Disney princess impersonator Kayla Gardner, her boyfriend had told her that he was leaving their room to grab food. However, she learned he was going to meet another woman through a security camera live-stream on the ship.

Gardner said she found out about the infidelity from turning on the television, which broadcast live footage of each floor on the cruise ship so passengers could avoid crowded areas. In the TikTok, she said her friend, who was in the room with her, was flipping through the channels and noticed her boyfriend “not getting food, but getting another woman’s number, flirting with her and putting his arm around her.”

After viewers repeatedly asked her what she had done since witnessing her boyfriend’s alleged infidelity, the TikToker released a follow-up video with the title “Cheating Aftermath.”

In the video, which was captioned: “When you come home after watching him cheat on you during a cruise,” she could be seen tossing clothes outside of a window as a man appeared to be standing outside below it with his arms outstretched.