Single woman defended for reason why she doesn’t go on girls trips

Growing up isn’t easy, especially when you realise that you’re no longer on the same timeline as some friends your age.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, a 27-year-old woman explained how her friends from school typically reunite a few times a year to spend the weekend in an Airbnb. “I am content with my life at the moment, I am single, dating and I don’t know if I would like children - but in the event I did I know I wouldn’t want one soon,” she noted.

However, this was not the case for her friends, as she mentioned that five out of the eight of them are either married or in long-term relationships. Plus, two of her friends are either pregnant or mothers.

The woman made the decision to not go on this year’s trip and didn’t tell any of her friends why, until she was asked in person. “I am not going because it’s a massive financial expense for three days where we only talk about people’s upcoming engagements/weddings/babies,” she wrote.

“I have a lot going on, but I feel a lot of my friends do not show an interest unless I talk about someone I’m dating. I also last time listened to one of my friends talk about her breastfeeding plans, with vengeance, for over an hour. She is not pregnant or trying. Truthfully it’s boring, and it feels dismissive.”

While she told her friends that she had no issue with their current phases of life, she just didn’t believe it would be a good trip to go on.

“My friend has since told me, she’s really hurt I am not excited for her, or our other friends. I responded saying, I evidently was (from other actions), but I just didn’t think the trip was for me. I do have numerous other things on, and to fit this in both in the calendar and financially is a struggle,” the post continued.

The woman added that, for one of her friends, she had personally flown out to attend both her wedding and baby shower in the last two years, while the same was not done for herself.

After posting, many people took to the comments to applaud the woman for making the right decision and choosing to be honest about why she was skipping the annual trip.

“On the surface this seems like it’s just about engagements, weddings and babies. You go out of your way to be constantly supportive of them. However they don’t reciprocate that for you. They can’t relate to anything or want to relate to anything outside of their lives,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “We all change as we get older. You naturally drift apart from some friends, especially if their lifestyle changes dramatically (think married with children, in particular). I wouldn’t want to spend a lot of money to spend three days with a group that had such dis-similar interests. And I don’t think it was wrong to be truthful when your friend asked you why you wouldn’t go.”