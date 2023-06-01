Pregnant transgender man Logan Brown stars on cover of Glamour UK’s Pride issue

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glamour UK has featured a pregnant transgender man on the cover of its June Pride digital issue.

The cover star in question is author Logan Brown, a transgender man who unexpectedly became pregnant with his partner Bailey J Mills – a legendary non-binary drag performer in the UK.

The interview tells the story of Brown’s pregnancy journey as a transgender man.

The powerful imagery shows Logan in a hand-painted suit, reminiscent of Demi Moore’s Vanity Fair cover by Annie Leibowitz in 1992.

In the interview and Unfiltered video, Brown tells the fashion magazine about his transition journey, meeting and falling in love with TikTok star Mills, and the subsequent birth of their baby daughter.

In the interview, Brown tells the camera that he is “living proof of a pregnant transgender man”.

He said: “I am a transgender pregnant man and I do exist, so no matter what anybody says, I literally am living proof.”

Brown, 27, added that his pregnancy was unexpected and it felt like his “whole world stopped” when he took a test and it showed a positive result.

Logan Brown on the cover of Glamour UK’s June Pride issue (Glamour UK)

Brown said that he became pregnant while taking a break from taking testosterone, which he had stopped taking temporarily due to health reasons.

“It took me ages to get to this point of being confident of who I am now, in being a pregnant man,” he said.

“I spent so much time feeling shame [about being pregnant as a man] and something clicked and I thought ‘No I’m going to own this, I’m a pregnant man’ and we’re going to do what we’re doing.”

Brown said that when he and Mills shared their pregnancy announcement, there was more “love” than “hate” from people on social media. Brown added that he wants to can help educate other people who often have misconceptions about transgender people.

“What makes me feel empowered as a trans man is that whoever I say I am, I am that person and no one can ever take that away from me,” he said.

Brown is currently working on a children’s book, called In My Daddy’s Belly, based on his experience of having a baby, but from his daughter’s perspective.

“I think it’s important for my daughter to read this book to know about where she comes from and feel proud about it,” he said.

Deborah Joseph, GLAMOUR’s European Editorial Director, said: “When we first met Logan and heard his incredible story, we were blown away by his strength and courage. We knew he would be the perfect cover star for our June Pride issue, as a shining example of empowerment, inclusivity and equality.

Joseph added: “Logan and his partner Bailey bringing their beautiful baby into the world is a story of love and acceptance; things that we are sadly often reminded that the world could use a little more of.”

Read the full interview in the GLAMOUR UK June digital issue online here.