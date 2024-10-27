Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

GloRilla has sparked debate among fans after posting images of her cradling a baby bump on Instagram.

On October 23, the 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, shared pictures of herself posing in an off-white jumpsuit with her hands resting on her distended belly. Without a caption, fans questioned whether GloRilla’s post was a prank or a subtle way to announce she was expecting.

Many of her followers rushed to the comments to question the legitimacy of her supposed pregnancy, while others laughed at what they took to be a Halloween joke.

“She trollin for Halloween [season],” one person opined.

open image in gallery GloRilla shares pictures of her cradling what appears to be a faux baby bump on Instagram ( Getty Images )

Another added: “Lmaooo you play tooo muchhh,” while a third said: “It took me 9 months to look like that how you get big asf literally in two days.”

Amid the few people congratulating her, one fan debunked the “pregnancy announcement,” arguing GloRilla wasn’t pregnant at her concert on October 12. They wrote: “Girl, you was not pregnant last week at homecoming in Huntsville Alabama don’t play with me sis lol.”

“This was GloRilla not even 2 weeks ago,” one person on X shared, attaching a video of the artist backstage at Jennifer Hudson’s talk show with no baby bump. GloRilla joined the music icon on her eponymous show on October 12.

“If this wasn’t 2 weeks ago you might’ve got me,” a second fan added with a video of GloRilla onstage.

The Memphis-born hip-hop artist just released her debut studio album, Glorious, on October 11, featuring collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Kirk Franklin, T-Pain, and more.

The Independent has contacted GloRilla’s representative for comment.

The artist’s 15-song album comes after her two hit songs “Tomorrow” and “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” blew up, landing her her first Grammy nomination for best rap performance in 2023. However, in the months that followed, GloRilla’s buzz dwindled.

“Anytime I would put out a song, they weren’t really feeling it,” she told The Associated Press. “I lost a little confidence.”

GloRilla continued working on her sound, tweaking her direction and rhythm to finish her first studio project. “That’s why I didn’t give up. ... I took it as motivation,” she said.