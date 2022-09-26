Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee has clapped back at an online troll who claimed that she looked like a “street walker”, prompting praise from her fans.

On Twitter on Friday, a viewer posted a comment criticising ABC News’ chief meteorologist, whose full name is Ginger Renee Colonomos, over her outfit and posture during a recent weather report.

“Ginger Zee dresses and poses like a retired stripper turned street walker,” they wrote on Twitter.

In response, Zee expressed her amusement over the online “diss” and poked fun at the “storyline” that had been created about her outfit.

“I have been missing these harsh disses on Twitter lately,” the 41-year-old TV host wrote on the platform. “Thank you for the smile. Now, in this storyline you’ve invented, when was my turn to streetwalker? And how did I get into the GMA studios? If this is what a stripper turned prostitute wears… I’m out of the loop.”

She also shared a photo of her look on set, in which she could be seen wearing a black sweater over a white blouse, paired with a long check-patterned skirt.

In response to the reply, multiple people defended Zee and applauded her for having such a “great response” to the online troll.

“Bless you Ginger for your lighthearted humorous approach to rude trolls. You’re a smart beautiful woman. There’s more of us than them,” one viewer replied to Zee’s post, which has nearly 800 likes.

“Great response,” another person wrote. “It’s hard to be brilliant, classy and beautiful.”

A third person added: “Don’t know where the criticisms came from; but had seen your responses to those hateful tweets, don’t pay attention to them; you can’t win them all, just be yourself; most think you are not what those hateful tweets about you are! You are better than most!”

Other Twitter users went on to compliment Zee’s outfit in the TV segment.

“You and the vibe of your outfit exceeded the slay bar today. It was a classic, one for the books. It’s about what you know though, not your outfits, which just happen to be equally on point,” one person wrote.

This wasn’t the first time that Zee has responded to online critics. In October 2020, one viewer took to Twitter to claim that the meteorologist’s makeup during one of her weather reports made her look like an “80’s punk/hooker”.

In her response, Zee once again found humour in the situation and tweeted: “I didn’t know a lot of ‘80s punk/hookers’ as mentioned below - but unfortunately I can’t fire my stylist, makeup or hair - BECAUSE IT’S ME. Y’all are fired up this Friday. I’m loving it.”