Gogglebox star showered with praise after sharing amazing weight loss

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has expressed her delight after losing five stone, saying that she “couldn’t be happier”.

The 24-year-old was a star on the Channel 4 show between 2013 and 2018 along with her parents, Jonathan and Nikki, and brother Josh.

Tapper was only 13 when she first appeared on Gogglebox and has previously called the online abuse she received because of her weight “upsetting”.

Since 2022, Tapper has been on a health kick, thanks to her personal trainer Natasha Ram, and has been sharing her progress on Instagram.

Her health journey was an immediate success, losing 33cm from her waist in the first five weeks.

In a new post shared on Thursday (13 February), Tapper wrote: “Officially 5 stone down and I couldn’t be happier. Never thought I’d be able to reach this milestone so I think I can say I’m proud of myself. Thank you for being by my side throughout it all @tashelite.fitness.”

The TV personality also shared a video of the moment she stepped on the scales to find out how much weight she had lost.

In 2022, Tapper told the Daily Mail about the cruel comments that she would receive whenever an episode of Gogglebox aired. “My dad and I would both get nasty comments about our weight and I'd also get people criticising my voice for being too loud,” she explained.

“It was quite upsetting. There were people on Twitter calling us 'the fat family from Gogglebox' but my mum and my brother have never had any problems with their weight.”

Tapper’s post has been flooded with support, with one fan telling her: “You look amazing.”

Another person said: “Amy you were beautiful before and still beautiful now but you are doing amazing. Well done.”

A third said: “Great work you are looking great keeping going.”

The Tapper family on ‘Gogglebox’ ( Channel 4 )

It’s been an eventful 12 months for the Tapper family, with Amy’s older brother Josh running as a candidate in the UK general election.

The 27-year-old was a Labour candidate in the constituency of Hertsmere where he ran against then deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden.

The Conservative MP would win the election, earning 21,451 votes whereas Tapper managed to achieve an impressive 13,459 votes.