NYC bakery launches $300 donut dipped in 24-karat gold and encrusted with jewels

A famous New York City bakery just added a rich, $300, gold-encrusted doughnut to their menu.

Angelina Bakery, a sweet shop with locations across Manhattan, is upping the value of its bomboloni, often compared to beignets, with a costly one-of-a-kind flavor topped with edible jewels and diamond pearls.

According to East Side Feed, interested customers can pre-order the new item from the Upper East Side bakery, located between 92nd and 93rd street.

The exclusive bomboloni is said to be completely coated in gold flakes. Colorful jewels are placed neatly along the top and lined with tiny pearls. Inside, the pastry is filled with cream.

The original Instagram post by Angelina Bakery has since been deleted. However, a video shared by TikTok food influencer Cornelia shows the pricey dessert in all its glory.

Cornelia showed off her unboxing the bomboloni, which came in a black Tiffany & Co case. In the footage posted on November 10, the content creator can be seen unbuckling the square casing as dry ice pours out.

“24k gold diamond bomboloni!! Who would buy,” Cornelia’s caption read. The self-proclaimed foodie did not film herself eating the doughnut.

On Instagram, Antonio Park, owner of Angelina Bakery, reposted Cornelia’s video with a screenshot of the pastry announcement in Page Six.

“The clientele up here (the Upper East Side) is high-end, so the new bomboloni seems perfect,” Park told the outlet.

The Independent has contacted Angelina Bakery to find out whether the edible jewel bomboloni is still available.

Park’s dedication to keeping his business opulent is demonstrated in his past pastry promotions and unique concoctions.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day last year, the bakery debuted a special “burn cake.” When touched with a flame torch, the top layer of the heart-shaped cake would slowly melt away to reveal a hidden design underneath.

“Omg, this is so cool,” one excited customer wrote on an Instagram video of the themed cake. Meanwhile, other viewers desperately pleaded for Park to make “gender reveal” versions.

“You can request custom cake after the holiday we are extremely busy for calendar new year and valentine cannot do any custom request next few weeks but usually we accept custom cake orders,” Park told eager customers at the time.