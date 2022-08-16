Inside the inflatable ‘Martian House’ designed to withstand life on Mars

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A gold inflatable Martian House designed to withstand the environmental challenges that would be faced on Mars has been unveiled in Bristol.

According to its designers, artists Ella Good and Nicki Kent, the space-age dwelling is the first of its kind to have received building consent, and will be on open for public viewing in the southwestern city between 31 August - 16 October.

The two-storey metallic pad – which has been built to endure temperatures as low as -63C – is equipped with a hydroponic living room, where occupants are surrounded by plants to “aid relaxation” and “support a healthy diet”, virtual reality rooms and a life-support control room.

Good and Kent say their focus was on creating items that are easy to repair and multi-functional – the models of which were designed to inspire sustainable and zero waste living habits.

The Bristol-based artists, who worked with scientists, architects, engineers and the public over the course of their five-year venture, said: “This project is a place for research and experiments about the future.

“Using Mars as a lens because of its resource limited nature helps focus our conversations around what we need and how we want to live.

“We’re really excited for the public to come along and see some of the research that’s happening in the house – as well as coming on a viewing to see what we’re making for the interiors, there are special opportunities to come to workshops with other artists around hydroponics and textiles.

“We hope everyone finds something they are interested in – the aim is to spark conversations that go beyond the project, rather than providing all the answers”.

The upper level, designed to sit atop Mars’ terrain, was constructed from inflatable gold-coated foil which is light enough to transport to the planet, and can be filled with the its soil to provide protection from radiation.

The lower level, meanwhile, is designed to be built below ground within the lava tubes that exist beneath the planetary surface.

Hugh Broughton, director at Hugh Broughton Architects, said: “This is the first Martian House to receive a building consent and it is so exciting to see it built in Bristol.

“The design draws upon principles developed for extreme environments on earth overlayed with solutions to the logistic and environmental challenges of building on Mars, which we have developed with the help of space scientists.

“It has been a triumph of collaboration with so many specialists, designers, engineers and builders giving their time for free, demonstrating what can be achieved with a collective will and effort.

“The project provides an alternative approach to space design which represents the interests of everyone, not just governments and the super-rich.”

The house has partnered with Bristol Museum M Shed – and its opening coincides with the museum’s new exhibition “Think Global: Act Bristol”, which aims to foster positive action to address the climate and ecological crises.

Dr Robert Myhill, lecturer in Earth and Planetary Science, University of Bristol said: “The Martian House is a truly remarkable project grounded in decades of scientific knowledge and engineering innovation.

“Mars would be an exceptionally challenging environment to travel to and live in, and the house provides an inspiring vision of how we might work together to deal with those challenges.

“The project is also a rare opportunity to reimagine how technology can work for us; not just so that we can exist, but so that we can live happy and fulfilling lives, wherever we are in the universe.”

Full details of all events taking place are available here: buildingamartianhouse.com.