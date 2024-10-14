Royal Mint hides one solid gold coin in special Snowman advent calendar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A solid gold Snowman coin has been hidden inside an advent calendar on sale to the general public.

The Royal Mint confirmed the news that a special coin has been hidden behind door 24 in one limited-edition The Snowman advent calendar.

It comes as part of the launch of The Snowman 50p coin. The coins are available in a range of precious metal finishes, including colour editions, on the Royal Mint’s website, with prices starting at £12. It will not be entering general circulation.

The advent calendars will be priced at £30, with a total of 3,000 available – and only one will have a gold proof coin of The Snowman hidden inside.

The new coin celebrates Raymond Briggs’ picture book with a new design created by Robin Shaw, who was art director on The Snowman And The Snowdog, the sequel to the original television adaptation.

This year’s reverse (tails) design shows The Snowman decorating a Christmas tree.

A selection of the coins will feature colour, bringing the story to life on the small canvas of a 50p coin.

open image in gallery The Snowman illustration

Since The Snowman first appeared on a Royal Mint 50p in 2018, close to 700,000 coins featuring the character have made their way into collections globally across 75 different countries, the Mint said.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The Snowman collectable 50p has become a Christmas tradition at the Royal Mint, and we are delighted to continue this much-loved story on UK coinage.

“This year marks The Snowman’s seventh appearance on a 50p, and Robin Shaw’s special design expertly captures the magic of Christmas.”

Mr Shaw said: “It’s an honour to see one of my designs appear once again on a 50 pence piece.

“This year’s Snowman coin captures the magic of Raymond Briggs’ most enduring creation while celebrating The Snowman’s latest adventure on UK coins.”

First published in 1978 as a wordless picture book, The Snowman has since sold 5.5 million copies worldwide.

The book inspired an animated short film that was first broadcast on Channel 4 on December 26 1982.

Thomas Merrington, creative director, Penguin Ventures, said: “Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman is a beloved and magical story that captures the hearts of many families at Christmas every year and we are thrilled our partnership with the Royal Mint continues to flourish with the release of this seventh coin.”

From November 11, Snowman fans will also be able to strike their own 50p featuring The Snowman at the Royal Mint Experience, based in Llantrisant in South Wales.