Goldie Hawn has revealed how she and her partner Kurt Russell experienced two home invasions within only a few months.

The 78-year-old actor spoke candidly about the incidents, which occured in her Los Angeles home, in a recent episode of Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. During the conversation, Hawn first recalled how she and Russell “were robbed once,” as they had gone out to dinner together for only a couple hours.

“I went up the stairs, I walked into my closet, and I just lost it,” she said, noting that she discovered how she’d been robbed when going to bed. “They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets. And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they’re very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies.”

According to Hawn, she thought that after being robbed once, the chances of that happening again were pretty slim. However, she said “it was just about four months” later when she heard someone tried to break into her house again. And this time, Russell was not there.

“I hear this big thump upstairs, and I was alone,” she explained. “And I went, ‘What the hell was that? Was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere?’ And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house.”

The Death Becomes Her star went on to acknowledge how terrifying the second, attempted home invasion was, before sharing that she now has more security around her.

“I’ve had a guard, especially when I’m alone now,” she explained. “I’m never without a guard. We have a nice relationship with our guard, and you feel good. You feel good.”

After Ripa described her safety concerns when away from her husband, Mark Consuelos, Hawn details how she’s never too far from her family. This includes her and her ex-Bill Hudson’s children – Oliver Hudson, 47, and Kate Hudon, 45 – and her and Russell’s 37-year-old son, Wyatt. Russell also shares his 44-year-old son Boston with his ex-wife, Season Hubley.

“I’ve got Katy down the street, I’ve got Oliver down the street, I have my son Boston,” she said. “And Wyatt’s now making a movie in Atlanta, so we’re leaving to go see them in a few days because I can’t be without the grandchildren.”

Hawn then expressed that she’s open to moving to Atlanta with her entire family. “It’s so lovely there, I said, ‘Hey, guys, why don’t we all move there?’” she continued. Because we all said if one moves, we all have to move together. That’s what we’ve always said.”

The actor further acknowledged that she’s always wanted to keep her family nearby, even as her children got older.

“It was our dream really to have a family compound like that because we all get along, but we would do houses farther away from each other when we get tired of each other,” she explained. “But we kind of have that now.”

This isn’t the first time that Hawn has opened up about her close bond with her family, including Russell, who she’s been in a relationship with since 1983. She’s also addressed that while her romance has been going on for decades, she doesn’t necessarily see the need to get married.

“We have been married, and when it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business,” she said about Russell during an interview with CNN in July 2023. “It’s always ugly.”

She then reflected on the concept of divorce, before listing out some of the concerns she’d have if she got divorced a third time.

“Somebody actually has to take a look and say: ‘How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?’” Hawn added.