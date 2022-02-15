Woman sparks debate after calling Goodwill out for selling a mirror for $150

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing that her local Goodwill was selling a mirror for $150.

In a video posted to TikTok on February 12, Nesreen, who goes by the username @anotherhijabiontiktok, saw a gold mirror that she really liked at a Goodwill store. Although she was ready to purchase it, once she saw how much it cost, she put the item back down.

“I don’t know who gave Goodwill the audacity, but I saw this beautiful mirror today, and I was so ready to snag it,” she explained. “I literally saw two people grab it and put it back, tell me why Goodwill is selling it for $150. Like they literally got this for free.”

Nesreen implied that Goodwill may not be nearly a cheap as buyers might hope, as the caption reads: “We hyped goodwill too much.”

The video has over 433,100 views so far, with viewers in the comments claiming that the prices at Goodwill have been “crazy”.

“Goodwill ruined goodwill by being greedy,” one comment reads.

“Meanwhile it’s nice looking but it probably originally came from HomeGoods for $39.99,” another viewer wrote.

Others noted that they don’t go to Goodwill anymore because of the prices.

“It’s not even worth buying used stuff anymore. Cheaper to buy it new these days,” one TikTok user wrote, while another comment reads: “That’s why I don’t donate anything to goodwill.”

On the opposite site of the coin, some TikTok users claimed that other reseller markets are the reason why Goodwill upped their prices.

“Resellers selling stuff overpriced and goodwill being greedy,” one viewer wrote.

“Resellers have ruined goodwill,” another viewer said.

Some viewers encouraged Nesreen to take the sticker on the mirror off and ask a worker to reprice it. In response, Nesreen wrote: “They probably know this is a popular item in their store. There’s no way they don’t know what they’re selling for $150 in their store.”

As noted by the website for the Goodwill Industries of Central Wisconsin , the company aims to support communities with the help of donations. These donations are then sold at their stores, providing employment opportunities and discounted products for those who need them.

Goodwill Industries International ’s site also notes that the prices of items in stores are based on “local market research.” This is due to the fact that Goodwill wants to”provide the job training and career services that people can depend on.”

Speaking to The Independent, Nesreen said that she was very surprised by Goodwill’s price of the mirror. “I think the shock of it being $150 was what made me want to post it,” she said. “I’ve heard of goodwill prices being ridiculous but wasn’t expecting it to be $150 for something used.”

She also noted that she’s stopped going to Goodwill for the most part, except for when she needs kitchen and home decor items. “I’m trying to be sustainable and buy used items etc but some brand new things are cheaper at stores like target or Walmart compared to goodwill,” she explained. “I don’t really shop for clothes at goodwill ‘cause I’m Muslim and sometimes it’s hard finding clothing that also fit my size and modesty requirements.”

The Independent has reached out to Goodwill Industries for comment as well.