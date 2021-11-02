The 2021 Goop gift guide is here, with this year’s report suggesting everything from a $10,500 Chanel sled to 11 different sex toys.

The annual gift guide was released Tuesday, with Goop’s founder Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop buyers curating a list of presents for everyone from the travel-lover on your list to the perfect gifts for those interested in wellness.

As usual, the guide includes numerous over-the-top suggestions, with a section dedicated solely to “ridiculous but awesome” gifts.

From a $34,000 “Bubble Gum Gym” to a highly coveted $18,500 Birkin bag, these are some of the standout items on this year’s list of unique holiday presents.

According to Goop, the holidays wouldn’t be complete without a few splurges, with the 2021 list of ridiculous but awesome gifts including options such as a price upon request Sujan Experience, which allows the recipient to “see the Rajasthani tigers with an outfit dedicated to the conservation and restoration of the local wilderness” in Rajasthan, India.

If a trip to see tigers seems like too much, the gift guide also includes options such as a $50 package of 11 Omakase berries, which are “cultivated in a first-of-its-kind vertical farm tended by bees and AI robots,” or a $307 luxe garden hose that is described as a “water feature”.

The list also features a pricey book in the form of a $4,900 special edition titled: Versailles: From Louis XIV to Jeff Koons. While the book is final sale, it does come with “a private tour led by a palace curator for you and a plus-one, with exclusive access to rooms not open to the general public” at the Palace of Versailles that makes the price seem a little more reasonable.

Sneaker fans have been considered as well, as this year’s list includes an option to purchase an in-person Air Jordan sneaker-making class for $5,000 in addition to an easier-to-shop pair of $1,290 Gucci sneakers.

When it comes to gifts for “lovers,” Goop has included everything from various vibrators and sex toys to aphrodisiacs, with the list suggesting an order of a dozen Wild Alaskan oysters for $42.

If that weren’t enough to get one’s partner in the mood, the gift guide also includes an option to purchase “Holistic Sex and Relationship Coaching” lessons ranging from $125 to $225, which will teach recipients how to “communicate better inside and outside the bedroom,” or the infamous This Smells Like My Orgasm Goop candle.

When shopping for loved ones interested in wellness, Goop has recommended a range of presents, from $14 leopard-print rolling papers to a more-expensive $3,795 cedar soaking tub.

Paltrow’s wellness brand also has people covered, somewhat, when it comes to the perfect gifts to buy a home chef, with the gift guide recommending a $250 American wagyu filet package or a $749 home garden kit.

Although a majority of this year’s gifts are on the extravagant side, Goop made sure to include some affordable options on this year’s guide, with an entire section dedicated to presents under $100.

While the items listed are more affordable, they are no less unique, as the curated gifts include everything from a $95 “personal concrete fireplace” to a $38 jar of herbal coffee, which is described as a “caffeine-free alternative to your morning latte”.

You can find all of Goop’s gift suggestions for the upcoming holidays, which are divided into sections, here.