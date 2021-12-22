(AFP via Getty Images)

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter marks a year of sobriety: ‘Alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well’

‘This is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21,’ says Holly Ramsay

Olivia Petter
Wednesday 22 December 2021 13:10
Holly Ramsay has celebrated a year of sobriety in a new Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay shared a long note on Instagram explaining how far she has come.

Writing to her 280,000 followers, Holly wrote: “Today marks one year without alcohol.

“This is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21. However, by 21 (nearly 22) I never thought I would’ve been through half of what I have.

“I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn’t improving my mental health - which for me, comes first.”

The podcast host went on to say that alcohol and antidepressants “do not mix well at all”.

“This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could - and that meant removing alcohol from my life,” she explained.

“It was not an easy decision, nor one that I have taken lightly. I won’t say this is forever, but this is for now. Living without alcohol has helped me feel better and more present both mentally and physically.”

Holly added that giving up alcohol completely hasn’t been an easy journey.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had a year of high highs and low lows but I’m grateful I have myself the chance to work through them consciously rather mask my feelings (good and bad) with a drink,” she said.

“As with everything I have been through, it has been a learning experience and I feel lucky to be able to post this message today, to continue to spread awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Gordon commented on the post explaining how proud he was of his daughter: “What an incredible young lady and words can’t explain how proud you make me feel. Love you so much, dad,” he wrote.

