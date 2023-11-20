Gordon Ramsay opens up about having a newborn at 57

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gordon Ramsay won’t let his age stop him from being the best parent he can be.

On Saturday 18 November, the celebrity chef attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he opened up toET about celebrating the birth of his sixth child last week.

“Extraordinary,” he told the outlet. “Really extraordinary, just blessed. I’m also sure I’ll be the oldest dad at the drop-off at school, so I’ll keep my cap and glasses on.”

During the event, Ramsay was joined by one of his daughters, Holly. The two regularly appear on TikTok together, but she refused to take credit for some of his videos.

“Not the dances," she told ET. “I’m not responsible for that, I can’t be blamed.”

The celebrity TV chef, who rose to fame presenting cookery programmes Hell’s Kitchen and The F Word, shared the happy news that he and his wife Tana, 49, had welcomed another child on Instagram on Saturday 11 November.

“What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!” he wrote. “One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!!”

Ramsay, 57, shared three photographs on the social media site, showing his wife smiling as she cradled their newborn son in a fluffy blanket. In one picture, Ramsay kissed Jesse on the head as Tana held him.

However, the Kitchen Nightmares chef suggested that this child will be his last, writing that he is “done” at three boys and three girls.

On her own Instagram account, Tana told her followers that the past nine months have been “nerve wracking”.

“It’s been a nerve wracking nine months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much,” she wrote.

Tana, who is the author of several cookery books, echoed her husband’s sentiments as she wrote: “Ramsay family definitely complete.”

Tana also shared a picture of their young son Oscar meeting Jesse for the first time, with the four-year-old in awe of his baby brother as he stroked his head.

Ramsay and Tana were met with well wishes from friends, family and colleagues. Fellow TV chef Gino D’Acampo chose to make a cheeky remark about Ramsay becoming a father again aged 57, writing: “FANTASTICO, still plenty of lead in that pencil!!!! Congratulazioni.”

Fellow celebrity chef Jamie Oliver called Tana a “super mum”, adding: “Congratulations! Jesse James.”

Victoria Beckham commented: “Congratulations xxx we love u all xx,” as Dawn French simply wrote: “Oh. How lovely.”

Ramsay and Tana already share five children – Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Matilda, 22 and Oscar, four.

The pair chose to keep news of Tana’s pregnancy under wraps until they announced Jesse’s arrival, but Ramsay had alluded to having another child in recent interviews.

Speaking to People in September, Ramsay said that Tana wanted another child, explaining that they would be looking to have “another one” eventually.

But the chef expressed amusement at becoming a father again aged 57, predicting that people will mistake him for his child’s “granddad”.

“I’m going to be at school celebrating sports day with a f***ing walker!” the chef said. “‘Hey, who is your granddad?’... That’s my dad, actually.’”

“So I’m not too sure how many knee hip replacements they’ll get by the time they get [to] 21, but I’m going to try.”