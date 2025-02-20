Gordon Ramsay claims his new restaurant has an unusual problem

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gordon Ramsay has claimed that couples visiting his new restaurant have been using the bathroom like a “mile high” club.

The famous chef recently launched a new 120-seat eatery, Lucky Cat – 22 Bishopsgate, featuring Asian-inspired small plates, sushi and sashimi.

The restaurant on Level 60 of the building offers 360-degree views of London through full-height windows, including Tower Bridge, The Shard and St Paul’s Cathedral. Diners can also watch chefs at the open sushi bar or the guest-facing kitchen.

An express lunch menu offers three courses for £35 and brunch is available on Saturdays and Sundays, while an exclusive private dining room for up to 18 guests features its own private bar and a “Feast” menu for £185 per person, including a whole suckling pig.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show this Saturday (22 February) alongside actors Danny Dyer, Vanessa Williams and Harris Dickinson, and long-distance runner Keely Hodgkinson, Ramsay spoke about his experience so far with the restaurant.

“We’ve got a problem with the toilets,” the 58-year-old said. “There are lots of couples going in there and treating it like the ‘mile high’ bathroom."

Amorous diners was apparently just one of the issues Ramsay was dealing with, as he also claimed that some had been swiping the lucky cat statues placed on each table.

“The cats are getting stolen. There were 477 stolen last week - they cost £4.50 each!” he claimed.

If Ramsay’s total is correct, this would amount for £2,146.50 worth of decorations lost in a single week.

open image in gallery Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat Bar

Reflecting on his global success, Ramsay said: “It does get a bit scary, in terms of how big it is and the global impact. The team is incredible and there are some amazing chefs throughout.

“Opening in 1998, [with] Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, I would never have thought it would be here today – this year we celebrated 24 years at three star Michelin.”

Ramsay’s Level 60 also features 12-seat chef’s table Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, an extension of Chelsea flagship Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

The Gordon Ramsay Academy Powered By Hexclad has also opened on level 58, with hands-on classes where customers can create Bao buns and learn how to make the perfect steak, homemade pasta and Beef Wellington.

open image in gallery Chef Gordon Ramsay at Lucky Cat 22 Bishopsgate

They all take the title of London’s highest restaurant from Duck & Waffle, which is on the 40th floor of the nearby Salesforce Tower, also on Bishopsgate.

The final stages of the project will include the opening of Lucky Cat Terrace and Bread Street Kitchen Bishopsgate later in 2025.

Last year, Ramsay's pub in the York & Albany near Regent's Park, north London was taken over by squatters, before they later left.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.